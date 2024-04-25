The fighters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were unable to protect part of the territories in the east of Ukraine, primarily Avdiivka, due to delays in approving aid from the United States. This was recognized by the national security adviser to the President of the United States, Jake Sullivan.

Ukraine lost territories due to the situation in the USA

A representative of Joe Biden's team draws attention to the fact that the consequences of the delay for Ukraine were highly tangible.

Over the past six months, Ukraine was forced to save ammunition, and this led to the loss of part of the territory in the east, in particular, Avdiyivka. Jake Sullivan Adviser to the US President on National Security

According to him, Washington spent "too much time" approving additional funding for US allies, particularly Ukraine.

Jake Sullivan believes the new US military aid package of 1 billion dollars "is great news for Ukraine".

Despite this, the Armed Forces are still under severe pressure at the front.

According to the representative of the White House, the Russian army still has a chance to seize a small part of the territories of Ukraine, including Chasiv Yar.

The fact is that it will take some time for us to get out of the hole created by the six-month delay until Congress approves additional funding, - explained Jake Sullivan. Share

The USA announced a new aid package for Ukraine for $1 billion:

In particular, it included: