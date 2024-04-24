Media says US aid won't give Ukrainian military opportunity to start new offensive

As Politico notes, it is still extremely difficult to understand how the situation at the front will develop, since it is still unknown when Ukraine will receive all the necessary weapons from the United States.

What will the US transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine first

According to Matthew Saville, an analyst at the Royal Institute of Armed Forces in London, it is likely that artillery (ammunition and barrels) and air defence systems will come first.

In addition, missiles remain extremely important to replenish supplies depleted by recent Russian airstrikes, especially on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Despite this, as the expert notes, even the prompt supply of artillery shells by the US will not help to create instant parity on the battlefield, but it will still reduce the gap between the Ukrainian and Russian armies.

In addition, the US aid will provide "increased morale" for the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and "the necessary preconditions for the recovery of Ukrainian combat forces and, most importantly, for the chance to make progress next year."

A new AFU counteroffensive is currently extremely unlikely

According to American journalists, replenishing the Ukrainian army's reserves will not be enough to do anything more than help the Armed Forces of Ukraine strengthen its defence capabilities on the eve of a new offensive by the Russian army.

And Ukraine will definitely not have enough strength to go on the offensive itself, — Politico believes.

Against this background, it is also essential to understand how US aid to Ukraine will be distributed: