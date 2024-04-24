US Senate supports aid allocation to Ukraine: Biden, Zelenskyy reactions
US Senate
The US Senate finally voted to approve a $95.3 billion package of aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. Ukrainian and American leaders Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden have already commented.

US Senate passed the final decision on aid to Ukraine

It is worth paying attention to the fact that the draft law on the allocation of funding to US allies received 79 "for" votes. 17 senators voted against.

Thus, both chambers of the American Congress approved the bill.

The bill must be signed by Joe Biden, the head of the White House, for it to enter into force.

As mentioned earlier, on April 20, the US House of Representatives voted in favour of a bill on foreign aid to Ukraine.

According to Ms. Oksana Markarova, the US ambassador to Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine may receive the first package of American weapons under the new law in April.

How Biden and Zelenskyy reacted to the Senate's decision

American leader Joe Biden publicly promised to sign the bill on aid to Ukraine on April 24 — as soon as it is on his desk.

As the US president noted, it is imperative to start sending weapons and equipment to Ukraine as soon as possible.

We support our friends who defend themselves against terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like Putin, Joe Biden emphasized.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to the US Senate and everyone involved in this decision.

I am grateful to the US Senate for today's approval of vital aid to Ukraine. Thank you to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell for their strong leadership in advancing this bipartisan legislation and all US senators who voted for it.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

