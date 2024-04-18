Biden agrees to sign House bills on aid to Ukraine, Israel

President Joe Biden has promised to immediately sign bills to fund aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan after they are approved by Congress.

Biden will sign bills from the House of Representatives

Biden emphasised that he supports the initiative of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson, to finance aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, as well as to provide humanitarian aid to the injured Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The US president recalled that Israel has been under unprecedented attacks from Iran, and Ukraine is facing ongoing shelling from Russia, which has increased dramatically over the past month.

The House is expected to pass the package this week, and the Senate should quickly follow suit. I will immediately sign this law to send a signal to the whole world: we stand with our friends and will not allow Iran or Russia to succeed, stressed Biden. Share

What is known about Johnson's proposed aid projects for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

With the initiative of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson, the financing of aid to Ukraine should amount to 61 billion dollars.

The bill also obliges the US president to approve the transfer of long-range ATACMS systems to Ukraine.

However, the text clarifies that if, in the opinion of the head of state, the transfer of ATACMS will harm the United States' national security interests, then he can postpone it. The President of the United States must then notify the Congressional Defense Committee, the Senate Appropriations and International Relations Committee, and the House Appropriations and International Relations Committee.

In return, Israel should receive aid for $26 billion.