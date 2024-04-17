US Intelligence Committee calls for urgent aid approval to Ukraine
US Intelligence Committee calls for urgent aid approval to Ukraine

US Congress
Source:  online.ua

The Intelligence Committee of the US House of Representatives held a secret meeting on the situation in Ukraine on April 16.

The US should urgently approve aid to Ukraine

The chairman of the Committee, Republican Congressman Mike Turner, and the ranking member of the committee, Democratic Congressman Jim Himes, issued a joint statement.

It states that a decision on aid to Ukraine should be made immediately.

We must transfer aid to Ukraine now. Today, at a secret meeting, our committee was informed about the critical need to provide military aid to Ukraine this week, the congressmen noted.

Turner and Himes noted that the United States must "resist Putin's war of aggression now because the situation in Ukraine is critical."

A bill on aid to Ukraine

In February, the US Senate approved a $95.3 billion international aid bill, including funding for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

The document provides more than $60 billion to Ukraine, $14 billion to Israel and $4.83 billion to support partners in the Indo-Pacific region, including Taiwan.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson did not bring it to a vote for more than half a year.

On April 16, he introduced four bills on aid to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and national security funding.

If the bill on aid to Ukraine is approved in the House of Representatives, the Senate will have to vote on it again. It must then be signed by US President Joe Biden.

Iran's latest attack on Israel accelerates Ukraine's chances of getting US aid
US
Speaker Johnson introduces separate bills for aid to Ukraine and Israel
Mike Johnson
Zelenskyy condemns US Congress proposal to divide aid issue to Ukraine, Israel
Zelenskyy

