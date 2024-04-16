Speaker Johnson introduces separate bills for aid to Ukraine and Israel

On April 16, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, presented four separate bills on aid to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and national security priorities.

The draft law on aid to Ukraine will be considered separately

As journalists were able to find out, Johnson made his proposal public during a closed conference of the House of Representatives of the Republican Party.

It is essential to understand that the plan is to move all four bills under one procedural rule allowing amendments.

The fourth bill, related to national security, will include:

banning TikTok,

a provision that would allow the US to use confiscated Russian assets to help Ukraine,

act of lend-lease for military aid

convertible loans of humanitarian aid.

In addition, it is emphasized that congressmen will soon consider separate bills "with a structured and appropriate amendment process" to:

Funding our ally Israel; Support of Ukraine in the war against Russian aggression; Strengthening allies in the Indo-Pacific region; Adoption of additional measures to counter enemies and enhance national security.

I have just spoken with the @HouseGOP conference on my plan to address national security supplemental legislation on the growing security crises.



This week, we will consider separate bills with a structured and germane amendment process to:



•Fund our ally Israel

•Support… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) April 15, 2024

The White House did not support Johnson's plan.

The spokeswoman of the White House, Karin Jean-Pierre, officially warned that the team of American leader Joe Biden opposes a separate bill on aid to Israel without aid to Ukraine.

We will not adopt a separate bill on aid to Israel, she stressed.

A representative of the Biden administration pointed out that a separate bill would not help Israel and Ukraine.

This would actually delay the necessary assistance, said Karin Jean-Pierre.

She also urged the House of Representatives to pass a $95 billion aid bill to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan.