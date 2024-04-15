The Netherlands allocates additional aid to Ukraine for over €4 billion

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Netherlands allocated additional funds for Ukraine. In particular, an additional 4.4 billion euros will be allocated in the period 2024-2026.

Ukraine will receive additional aid from the Netherlands

As the press service of the government of the Netherlands reports, the Cabinet of Ministers allocates an additional 4.4 billion euros for military and humanitarian support to Ukraine in the period 2024-2026.

In addition, the Dutch government will allocate funds to strengthen its own defense. To this end, the country's Ministry of Defence will receive an additional 500 million euros from 2028, in particular, to strengthen air defense and purchase more ammunition.

What is known about the Netherlands' plans for military aid

The Minister of Defence of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren, said that her country plans to transfer 24 modern F-16 fighters to our country.

In total, we are going to transfer 24 F-16 fighters. They will be transferred to Ukraine as soon as everything is ready. This moment depends on the training of Ukrainian pilots and technical personnel, as well as, of course, on the infrastructure, Ollongren emphasised. Share

According to her, the transfer of these planes is a joint effort of the Netherlands, Ukraine, Denmark, the USA, and other countries. She added that this is a difficult task, but it will happen.