The leader of the French social democrats, Raphael Glucksmann, publicly criticized the president of the republic, Emmanuel Macron, for the fact that official Paris provides Ukraine with an insufficient number of shells, while the Russian army uses many times more.

The EU does not enough for Ukraine

According to the politician, the leaders of the European Union "enjoy talking, but show weakness in actions."

We still need to get our production lines in order and do what needs to be done. There is such an imbalance in firepower that we are at a tipping point. Raphael Glucksmann Leader of the French Social Democrats

Journalists asked the French politician whether there is a threat of Ukraine's inevitable loss in the war against Russia.

According to him, it was Western Europe that "didn't cope with the task" after the start of Russia's attack on our country.

He draws attention to the fact that Paris provides Ukraine with only 3,000 ammunition per month, while Russia produces "20,000 shells every day."

Macron was reprimanded for the lack of aid to Ukraine

Raphael Glucksmann once again attacked the French president with accusations.

In his opinion, Macron "neglected Warsaw and Vilnius" in favor of "Beijing and Moscow", because, they say, the head of the republic is part of the "old tradition of the French elites, which feels complacent when it has special relations" with the Chinese and Russian regimes.

According to the leader of the French social democrats, France should do much more for Ukraine.