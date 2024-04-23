Zelenskyy and British PM Sunak discuss largest ever military aid package from UK

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak. Among other things, they discussed military aid to Ukraine and confiscation of Russian assets.

What Zelenskyy and Sunak discussed

The Prime Minister of Great Britain informed me about allocating the most extensive defence support package to date, amounting to half a billion pounds. Storm Shadow and other types of missiles, hundreds of armoured vehicles and watercraft, ammunition — Ukraine needs all this on the battlefield Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelensky added that he is grateful to Great Britain and personally to the Prime Minister for "showing such decisive support, as well as for the readiness to further develop defence cooperation, especially with an emphasis on maritime and long-range capabilities."

The leaders also discussed the need to create an effective model for the confiscation of Russian assets and shared expectations from the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland and the European Political Community Summit in Britain.

What is known about the new aid package from Britain

On April 23, Sunak announced that Britain would increase military support to Ukraine by 500 million pounds.

Here are some key points:

The new aid package will be aimed at purchasing weapons and ammunition for Ukraine.

High-precision cruise missiles Storm Shadow missiles have a range of more than 250 kilometres, which will significantly expand Ukraine's ability to hit targets deep inside Russian territory.

Britain is also sending more than 1,600 air-to-air and anti-aircraft missiles to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian airstrikes and missile attacks.

This package brings the UK's total military aid to Ukraine this financial year to €3 billion.

The pack also includes drones, boats, armoured vehicles, vehicles and millions of rounds of ammunition.