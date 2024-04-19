UK allocates $180 million for restoration of Ukraine's energy system

Great Britain allocated almost 150 million pounds sterling (over 180 million dollars) to strengthen the energy sector of Ukraine.

What is known about the help of Great Britain to restore the energy system of Ukraine

Great Britain is intensifying efforts to support Ukraine and has allocated almost 150 million pounds to strengthen Ukraine's energy sector. We continue to work with G7+ partners to help Ukraine repair, protect and restore its energy system, — said Neil Holland, the representative of Great Britain to the OSCE.

According to Holland, Great Britain intends to provide Ukraine with the support it needs for self-defence and to oust Russia from Ukraine's sovereign territory.

This is the only way to a just and lasting peace, he emphasised.

The situation with electricity in Ukraine

In recent months, the aggressor has stepped up attacks on the territory of Ukraine, using kamikaze drones and missiles. First of all, the energy infrastructure of the country came under the attack of terrorists, which led to power outages in several regions.

Thus, on April 11, an enemy strike destroyed the Trypillia TPP, which is the largest electricity supplier in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, and Zhytomyr regions.

The head of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Galushchenko, stated that the current Russian shelling has more consequences than the attacks in the winter of 2022-2023.