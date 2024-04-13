Two Ukrainian energy facilities are being damaged due to Russian attacks

As a result of the latest shelling of the energy system, which took place on April 11, two thermal power plants of DTEK were damaged.

What are the consequences of the latest shelling of the power system

Yesterday, during the morning attack, our stations came under fire. There were hits, we lost generation at the stations, they are quite badly damaged. Debris analysis and damage detection are ongoing, said the executive director of DTEK Dmytro Saharuk.

Saharuk added that, in general, as a result of the latest TPP attacks, companies suffered significant damage. Many power units were destroyed, and no less were severely damaged, making it difficult to talk about their quick recovery at the moment.

We are working to make it as fast as possible, but there is also a question about the equipment - it is valuable, rare, and sometimes there is simply nowhere to get it. This requires a lot of money, he explained.

DTEK's executive director emphasised that the company works with the Ministry of Energy to find equipment.

We are working on finding equipment at stations closed in Europe, from where it is possible to remove the equipment that was in use at least partially. Still, it is working to bring it to the station as quickly as possible, install it and restore at least partial generation, emphasised Sakharuk.

What is known about the Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy industry

On March 22, the Russian occupiers launched the most significant combined attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

There was a blackout in Kharkiv. The occupiers launched more than 60 drones and almost 90 missiles of various types across Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down 92 targets out of 151. Among other things, the occupiers hit the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant, but there is no threat of a dam breach. Both stations that are part of the Dnipro HPP (HPP-1 and HPP-2) stopped working, while HPP-2 was critically damaged.

As a result of the attack, emergency and stabilization blackouts were introduced in Dnipropetrovsk region, Odesa region, and Donetsk region.

On the night of March 29, Russia launched a powerful missile airstrike on objects in the fuel and energy sector of Ukraine.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the enemy used various types of missiles and attack drones, a total of 99 means of air attack.

Energy infrastructure was damaged in Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions. The targets of the occupiers were also the Kaniv and Dnister hydropower plants located in the Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions.