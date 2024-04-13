Two Ukrainian energy facilities are being damaged due to Russian attacks

As a result of the latest shelling of the energy system, which took place on April 11, two thermal power plants of DTEK were damaged.
What are the consequences of the latest shelling of the power system
Saharuk added that, in general, as a result of the latest TPP attacks, companies suffered significant damage. Many power units were destroyed, and no less were severely damaged, making it difficult to talk about their quick recovery at the moment.
DTEK's executive director emphasised that the company works with the Ministry of Energy to find equipment.
What is known about the Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy industry
On March 22, the Russian occupiers launched the most significant combined attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
There was a blackout in Kharkiv. The occupiers launched more than 60 drones and almost 90 missiles of various types across Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down 92 targets out of 151. Among other things, the occupiers hit the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant, but there is no threat of a dam breach. Both stations that are part of the Dnipro HPP (HPP-1 and HPP-2) stopped working, while HPP-2 was critically damaged.
As a result of the attack, emergency and stabilization blackouts were introduced in Dnipropetrovsk region, Odesa region, and Donetsk region.
On the night of March 29, Russia launched a powerful missile airstrike on objects in the fuel and energy sector of Ukraine.
The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the enemy used various types of missiles and attack drones, a total of 99 means of air attack.
Energy infrastructure was damaged in Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions. The targets of the occupiers were also the Kaniv and Dnister hydropower plants located in the Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions.
As the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated, the Russians are now trying to cause as much destruction as possible to the country's energy sector with their combined airstrikes on the territory of Ukraine.
