UK announces largest ever military aid package for Ukraine

As part of the biggest military aid package since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the UK will send more Storm Shadow long-range missiles to Ukraine, as well as more than 1,600 air strike and air defense missiles.

What will be included in the new aid package from Great Britain

Here are some key points:

The new aid package will be aimed at purchasing weapons and ammunition for Ukraine.

High-precision cruise missiles Storm Shadow missiles have a range of more than 250 kilometres, which will significantly expand Ukraine's ability to hit targets deep inside Russian territory.

Britain is also sending more than 1,600 air-to-air and anti-aircraft missiles to help defend Ukraine against Russian airstrikes and missile attacks.

This package brings the UK's total military aid to Ukraine this financial year to €3 billion.

Protecting Ukraine from Russia's brutal ambitions is vital for our security and that of Europe as a whole. If Russian President Vladimir Putin succeeds in this war of aggression, he will not stop at the Polish border. Rishi Sunak Prime Minister of Great Britain

The pack also includes drones, boats, armoured vehicles, vehicles and millions of rounds of ammunition.

The package includes approximately 60 ships, including raiding boats, submarines, and naval guns, and over 400 vehicles, including over 160 other armoured vehicles. It also contains about 4 million cartridges for small arms.

Military needs of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, called for an increase in the supply of air defence systems, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, emphasised Ukraine's urgent need for strengthened air defence.

In the evening address on April 22, Zelenskyy named four priorities for Ukraine: Modernization of artillery weapons, air defence, increasing the range of strikes and immediate delivery of aid from the United States.