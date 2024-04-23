In an article published by The Telegraph, with reference to Western analysts, it is noted that the US aid to Ukraine is dangerously late, but there is still an opportunity to disrupt the large-scale summer offensive planned by the occupying army of the Russian Federation.

How will aid from the US affect the course of hostilities in Ukraine

The authors of the article note that due to the delay in approving aid from the US, Ukraine has already lost people and territories.

However, the arrival of aid may help Ukraine thwart a large-scale offensive planned by the occupying army of the Russian Federation in the summer.

At the same time, analysts and journalists point out that the aid allocated by the United States to Ukraine is not enough to win the war.

According to the former British military attaché in Moscow and Kyiv, John Forman, Washington's help allows Ukraine to buy time before the presidential elections in the USA.

This gives Ukraine time before the US elections in November, perhaps a year. This allows them to defend themselves, but the key problem has not gone away. Ukraine is forced to live with weapons in hand, the analyst emphasises.

The funds allocated by the United States will allow Ukraine to replenish the necessary equipment supplies, but the Defense Forces' command is in a difficult position and must meet its most urgent needs.

We expect that the priority will be artillery, as well as air defense systems and missiles to replenish supplies depleted by recent Russian airstrikes, especially on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine, — suggests the director of military sciences of the Royal Institute of the United Armed Forces of Great Britain Matthew Saville.

The authors emphasise that the Defence Forces command has identified critical areas of the front that require urgent strengthening, particularly with the supply of artillery ammunition.

We are talking about the central section of the eastern front line in the area of Chasiv Yar, which acts as a so-called "buffer" on the way to Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

The area of Kupiansk is also critical, blocking the path of the Russian Federation's occupying army toward Kharkiv.

Does US aid solve all of Ukraine's current problems?

The article states that an increase in the intensity of hostilities on the part of the occupation army of the Russian Federation should be expected in all areas of the front to achieve at least some success until the Ukrainian military manages to obtain a sufficient amount of artillery ammunition.

Analysts emphasise that the Ukrainian military's current most outstanding achievement, which can be counted on, will be stabilising the front line.

No one has any illusions that this aid will not be enough for Ukraine to resume its offensive, the article notes.

According to analysts and the Ukrainian military, cluster munitions from the United States are critical to combat mass attacks by Russian tanks and infantry. They are more effective than 155 mm artillery shells.

The US should also hand over Spare parts for Bradley fighting vehicles and barrels for M777 howitzers to Ukraine.

The new aid package also gives Europe a temporary reprieve to ramp up production of aviation and artillery munitions and launchers. We should see a noticeable increase in European industrial production at the end of autumn or winter, — emphasised Franz-Stefan Gadi, an associate researcher at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

The authors of the article note that the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine will probably continue for more than one year.

At the same time, the political tension that slows down the aid provision to Ukraine from the US has not disappeared.

Journalists warn that if Donald Trump wins the presidential elections in the USA and maintains his current political position, Ukraine may no longer receive assistance from Washington.