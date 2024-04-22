The Atlantic assessed Trump's chances of winning the US presidential election

In addition to his inexplicable love for Putin, Trump has many reasons to annoy Republicans.

Trump surrenders political positions

Donald Trump is gradually losing influence in the Republican Party, a clear evidence of which was the approval of the aid package for Ukraine in the lower house of Congress.

It also indicates the increasing probability of Trump's defeat in the presidential elections in November this year, writes The Atlantic.

The publication notes that Donald Trump has unconditionally dominated the Republican Party for 9 years, although his views and rhetoric often contradicted the foundations of the party's political platform. This was particularly true of Trump's love for Russia and Putin, incomprehensible to the rest of the Republicans.

In the end, Trump managed to introduce a principle in the party: if you want his loyalty, become an enemy of Ukraine. This explains the fact that Republicans traditionally loyal to Ukraine blocked new aid to Kyiv for a long time — to Trump's satisfaction.

However, it was not only Trump's position on Ukraine that annoyed many Republicans. Earlier this year, Trump scuttled a bipartisan deal to strengthen the border with Mexico. A deal that many Republicans liked.

Three months later, Trump's party in Congress turned against him — and not because of personal vendetta against some weirdo loyal to Trump, but because of one of Trump's dearest issues — his commitment to Russia against Ukraine. Share

However, the vote on weapons for Ukraine is only one manifestation of a larger process: Trump is gradually losing the loyalty of his party members and the electorate.

For example, at the internal party "elections" for a presidential candidate, where all of Trump's competitors had already withdrawn their candidacies, some voters still voted for the withdrawn candidates — if only not for Trump.

Also, Trump is losing the favor of sponsors — people who voluntarily donate money to finance the election campaign of a candidate they like.

Biden's campaign now has twice as much money as Trump's, which until recently was considered an almost guaranteed winner in the fall election.

At the same time, those problems of America, on which Trump planned to jump Biden in November, are gradually "melting": inflation is falling, crime has decreased, and the migration issue has been discredited by Trump himself, blocking the agreement that was supposed to solve it. And all this against the background of new lawsuits against Trump for his commercial and personal "exploits".

Each of these warnings and troubles has derailed Trump. He was so deflated that he could no longer block aid to Ukraine in Congress. Ukraine won, Trump lost. This may happen again next year. Share

Trump is in the election campaign for the post of US president

Last year, Donald Trump only gained popularity among voters, gradually increasing his gap with both potential Republican candidates and incumbent President Biden.

The peak of his electoral power was the final victory over rivals within the Republican Party in March of this year.

However, already in the middle of March, Trump unexpectedly began to give way to Biden in the ratings, and his victory in the autumn elections no longer looks inevitable.