Trump demands EU to become more active for Ukraine's sake

Former US President Donald Trump publicly admitted that Ukraine's victory in the war is vital for the United States. He also demanded that Europe strengthen its support for Kyiv.

Trump wants the EU to step up for the sake of Ukraine

The Republican asked the official Brussels why he could not allocate the same or comparable money invested by the United States of America to help Ukraine against the background of its war with Russia.

As everyone agrees, Ukrainian survival and strength should be far more important to Europe than to us, but it is also important to us. Move, Europe! Donald Trump Ex-president of the USA

It is worth noting that this statement by the American politician was made immediately after he met with Polish leader Andrzej Duda and praised this country.

Duda's proposal for NATO members to spend at least 3% of their GDP on defence, instead of 2% as stipulated by the current rules, was at the centre of the negotiations between the parties.

What is important to understand is that, de facto, Donald Trump for the first time declared the importance of strengthening support for Ukraine, although he did not support the draft law on allocating $61 billion to the country, which the House of Representatives should soon vote on.

Trump wants Ukraine to receive aid in the form of a loan

The former head of the White House, Donald Trump, after a meeting with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, made it clear that he does not object to approving aid to Ukraine, but only in the form of a "loan".