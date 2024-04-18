In the USA, they still cannot approve a draft law on large-scale support for Ukraine. Moreover, the well-known Trumpist and member of the US Republican Party, Marjorie Taylor Green, decided to complicate the situation.
US aid to Ukraine. What Trump's henchman offers
Journalists noted that Greene offered her amendments to the bill on financing Ukraine before the House of Representatives will consider the document at the end of this week.
It is essential to understand that these extraordinary amendments are unlikely to gain support among Green's colleagues.
For example, one of the amendments states that any member of the House of Representatives who supports the decision regarding Ukraine must join the ranks of the Armed Forces.
What's more, she demands that the Ukrainian authorities "close all their bio laboratories" and ignores the fact that they never existed and are just a Kremlin invention.
It is worth noting that Speaker Mike Johnson unexpectedly changed his position on Ukraine.
Greene also tries to intervene in religious matters
Moreover, Green proposed an amendment to the funding package for Israel.
It demands that the proposed funds be directed to the "development of space laser technology" on the US-Mexico border.