In the USA, they still cannot approve a draft law on large-scale support for Ukraine. Moreover, the well-known Trumpist and member of the US Republican Party, Marjorie Taylor Green, decided to complicate the situation.

US aid to Ukraine. What Trump's henchman offers

Journalists noted that Greene offered her amendments to the bill on financing Ukraine before the House of Representatives will consider the document at the end of this week.

It is essential to understand that these extraordinary amendments are unlikely to gain support among Green's colleagues.

For example, one of the amendments states that any member of the House of Representatives who supports the decision regarding Ukraine must join the ranks of the Armed Forces.

I mean if you want to fund the war, why don’t you go fight in it, the aide of Trump commented on this idea. Share

What's more, she demands that the Ukrainian authorities "close all their bio laboratories" and ignores the fact that they never existed and are just a Kremlin invention.

It is worth noting that Speaker Mike Johnson unexpectedly changed his position on Ukraine.

Greene also tries to intervene in religious matters

Other amendments by the odious Trumpist call for a report that would prove that Christian churches in Ukraine are able to operate without government interference, and that no funds can be used or spent until "the government of Ukraine holds free and fair elections." Share

Moreover, Green proposed an amendment to the funding package for Israel.

It demands that the proposed funds be directed to the "development of space laser technology" on the US-Mexico border.