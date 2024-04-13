Trump unexpectedly supported the approval of aid to Ukraine, but there is a condition

Former US President Donald Trump, after a meeting with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, made it clear that he does not object to approving aid to Ukraine, but only in the form of a "loan".
Trump wants Ukraine to receive aid in the form of a loan
After talks with Johnson at his Mar-a-Lago villa, Trump officially confirmed to reporters that they were "thinking about doing it as a loan, not just a gift."
Ukraine can still get help from the USA
On April 12, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, discussed with White House officials a project to help Ukraine and Israel.
What is important to understand is that it will differ from the Senate's proposed $95 billion support package and will include several Republican demands.
That same day, Johnson traveled to Donald Trump to discuss the issue one-on-one.
For a long time, the leader of the Republicans was extremely skeptical about the possibility of further support of Ukraine by the States.
He cynically stated that it was irrelevant to the vital interests of the US, and that the main responsibility in this matter should lie with Europe.
