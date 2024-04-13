Journalists from The Wall Street Journal claim that President Joe Biden and his opponent, Republican Donald Trump, have almost identical plans to end the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine.
What are the similarities between Biden's and Trump's plans regarding the war in Ukraine
The publication notes that since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, Biden has constantly denied Kyiv many necessary weapons, fearing a reaction from the Kremlin.
The authors of the publication emphasize that Biden should have acted much more decisively at the beginning of the war unleashed by Russia, when Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin was still trying to recover from the defeats of his own criminal army.
However, at the beginning of the war, the head of the White House behaved suspiciously indecisive.
Journalists speculate that Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, probably received instructions from him not to attach much importance to the war in Ukraine in front of American voters.
How does the political situation in the USA threaten Ukraine and the world
The authors of the publication draw attention to the record-breaking defense budget adopted by Russia this year, which, in their opinion, indicates the peak of the efforts of the occupying army of the Russian Federation in 2024 in Ukraine.
At the same time, as noted in the material, Ukraine's Western partners did not demonstrate proper unity and readiness to resist the Kremlin's aggression.
The WSJ also notes that Ukraine's allies need to prepare for a long period in which the US will not be able to provide leadership in the face of growing global threats.
