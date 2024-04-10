Biden plans to participate Peace Summit in Switzerland

US President Joe Biden may take part in the planned Peace Summit in Switzerland, dedicated to the settlement of the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine.

What is known about Biden's probable participation in the Peace Summit regarding Ukraine

According to NZZ journalists, Biden intends to participate in a peace summit in Switzerland regarding the settlement of the war launched by Russia against Ukraine.

So far, President Biden has not confirmed his participation in the American delegation, the press secretary of the US Embassy in Bern reported.

However, the chances of Biden's arrival have increased.

He is to participate in the G7 summit in Italy immediately before the planned conference on Ukraine.

Zelenskyy on the importance of aid from the US and the risks of further development of the war

In an interview with BILD journalists, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that if Ukraine does not receive an aid package from the United States, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin will destroy everything.

Putin, of course, wanted to seize Kharkiv, because for him it is a great symbol. Kharkiv is one of the capitals of Ukraine, so it has a great symbolic value. But Ukraine is ready to thwart Russia's plans for conquest. We are doing everything possible to prevent this from happening, the head of state emphasised. Share

At the same time, he admitted that the latest massive attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on power generation facilities in Ukraine were successful.

Zelenskyy complains about the lack of air defense systems. In his opinion, this inflames Putin even more.