Global Peace summit in Switzerland to plan for mid-June

Bloomberg journalists, citing their own sources, note that Switzerland plans to hold a summit dedicated to the Ukrainian "peace formula" in mid-June.

What is known about Switzerland's preparation for the Peace Summit

About 80-100 countries are expected to participate in the summit.

Preliminary dates for the summit are June 16-17.

As the journalists of the publication note, the fundamental disagreement is whether China will participate in peace talks in Ukraine.

The interlocutors of the publication note that the participation of China will be of crucial importance if the initiative of Switzerland draws the attention of most of the leading countries.

Allies of Ukraine consider the presence of China important for the success of the meeting, given the influence that, according to them, Beijing exerts on Moscow, the authors of the material explain.

According to one of the representatives of the Swiss Foreign Ministry, the date and place of the conference have not yet been determined.

Who else do they want to see at the Peace Summit in Switzerland?

In addition to the perspectives of Ukraine, Russia and Europe, it is also important to listen to the Global South, which will play a key role in the eventual inclusion of Russia in this process. That is why we are in close contact with China, India, Brazil, South Africa and Saudi Arabia, explains the Swiss Foreign Ministry.

So far, Beijing has attended only one meeting of national security advisers to lay the groundwork for this summit.

It also indicates that several countries are pushing for Russia's participation. Still, Kyiv first wants to reach a broad agreement on the fundamental principles of the "peace formula" before engaging with Moscow.