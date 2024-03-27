Biden calls Putin "butcher" during his election meeting
Biden calls Putin "butcher" during his election meeting

US President Joe Biden called Russian President Putin a "butcher" during a meeting with voters in North Carolina.

Biden told what would help the US to protect Ukraine from Putin

Biden said that the United States could defend Ukraine if it raised taxes for billionaires. He talked about the initiative to increase the income tax for people with large incomes from 8.2% to 25%.

Biden said this will raise $400 billion over the next ten years.

Imagine what we could do with that. We could fundamentally reduce the federal deficit, take care of domestic help, and do so many indirect things, including finally protecting Ukraine from that butcher Putin.

This is not the first time that Biden called Putin a "butcher". In March 2022, he did so in a conversation with reporters after a visit to Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw.

Asked by reporters what made him think about refugees when he deals with Putin every day, Biden replied: "He's a butcher."

US Aid Delay to Ukraine

On February 13, the US Senate supported a bill that provides $95 billion in aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, $60 billion of which goes to Kyiv.

The document must be approved by the House of Representatives and sent to President Joe Biden for signature.

However, House Speaker Mike Johnson is not putting the package to a vote.

In advance, the bill should have already been voted on in April.

