Aid to Ukraine. The US Congress may vote on the corresponding bill in April

Republican Michael McCaul, the chairman of the US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, said that Speaker Mike Johnson intends to vote on the draft law, which provides for assistance to Ukraine, after Easter.

The US Congress will vote on aid to Ukraine in April

Republicans hope that the draft law on aid to Ukraine will be put to a vote in April this year.

McCall said this in the Face the Nation program of the American TV channel CBS News.

Johnson intends to introduce a bill with aid to Ukraine for consideration after Easter (March 31 — ed.), and we are working on this bill. Michael McCall American politician

To the journalist's question whether this could happen on April 9, he replied that he would like this bill to be voted on "as soon as possible."

The situation in Ukraine is very difficult. If we lose in Ukraine like we did in Afghanistan and let Putin take over Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia, it will weaken the US.

According to him, Speaker Johnson understands the issue of national security, and he knows how important this bill is.

On February 13, the US Senate in the final vote supported the draft law, which provides aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan in the amount of 95 billion dollars, 60 billion of which goes to Kyiv. Share

The document must now be approved by the House of Representatives before being sent to US President Joe Biden for signature.

Biden again called on the House of Representatives to urgently approve aid to Ukraine

I want to state clearly that the work of the Congress is not finished. The House of Representatives must pass a bipartisan bill on additional funding, Biden emphasized. Share

The American leader noted that the bipartisan government financing project signed by him continues the work of the government, invests in the American people, strengthens the economy and national security.