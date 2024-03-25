Aid to Ukraine. The US Congress may vote on the corresponding bill in April

Republican Michael McCaul, the chairman of the US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, said that Speaker Mike Johnson intends to vote on the draft law, which provides for assistance to Ukraine, after Easter.
The US Congress will vote on aid to Ukraine in April
Republicans hope that the draft law on aid to Ukraine will be put to a vote in April this year.
McCall said this in the Face the Nation program of the American TV channel CBS News.
To the journalist's question whether this could happen on April 9, he replied that he would like this bill to be voted on "as soon as possible."
The situation in Ukraine is very difficult. If we lose in Ukraine like we did in Afghanistan and let Putin take over Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia, it will weaken the US.
According to him, Speaker Johnson understands the issue of national security, and he knows how important this bill is.
The document must now be approved by the House of Representatives before being sent to US President Joe Biden for signature.
Biden again called on the House of Representatives to urgently approve aid to Ukraine
The American leader noted that the bipartisan government financing project signed by him continues the work of the government, invests in the American people, strengthens the economy and national security.
