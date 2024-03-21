US Congress approves resolution condemning Russia for abducting Ukrainian children

The House of Representatives of the US Congress approved a resolution on the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia.

What is known about the Congress' resolution on the abduction of Ukrainian children

According to the information of the accordingly adopted document, the Kremlin regime led by the dictator Vladimir Putin is responsible for the forced and criminal abduction of children from the occupied Ukrainian territories.

The resolution strongly condemns such actions.

The document states that participation in the adoption process contradicts the obligations undertaken by the Russian Federation within the framework of the Convention on the Prevention of the Crime of Genocide and its Punishment."

The Resolution also states that the criminal authorities of the Russian Federation and their supporters are trying to destroy entire generations of Ukrainian children and actually interrupt the possibility of creating the next generation of Ukrainians.

In addition, it is indicated that this also affects the possibilities of further reconstruction of Ukraine.

The purpose of this is to destroy language, culture, history and identity.

It is emphasised that the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine has significantly increased the risks of child trafficking, exploitation of child labour, gender-based crimes, hunger, physical and moral injuries, deprivation of education and shelter, and death.

What is known about the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia

The Online.UA documentary "Abducted Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, and abduction to a health camp; some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.