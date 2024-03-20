SSU reports suspicions for two women from Putin's entourage for abducting Ukrainian children

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) documented the crimes of Russian State Duma deputy Yana Lantratova and her accomplice Inna Varlamova, the wife of Sergei Mironov, the head of the faction in the Russian federal assembly.

Russians steal children from the occupied territories of Ukraine

The female figures in the case are part of Putin's close circle and are involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine.

The SSU reported this on Facebook.

According to the investigation, during the occupation of Kherson, the perpetrators forcibly took two minor pupils of the local Children's Home to Russia.

It is stating about a newborn girl and a two-year-old boy.

In order to "examine" the children before deportation, Lantratova and Varlamova arrived at the regional center under the guise of an "official visit" by representatives of the aggressor country.

Then they visited the city orphanage, where two children were taken to Moscow, supposedly for recovery in Russian medical institutions.

In fact, the investigation established that the deported children had no physical disabilities and did not require medical intervention.

After the de-occupation of Kherson, law enforcement officers searched the Children's Home, where they found fictitious documents regarding the deportation of minors to the Russian Federation with the signatures of Lantratova and Varlamova.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed both defendants of suspicion of violation of the laws and customs of war, forced individual or mass resettlement or deportation of persons under protection from the occupied territory to the territory of the occupying state, committed by a group of persons based on a prior conspiracy.

Since the perpetrators are in the aggressor country's territory, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring them justice.

Russian politician Mironov "adopted" a child abducted from Kherson

The leader of the "A Just Russia" political party, 70-year-old Serhiy Mironov, took a 10-month-old girl abducted from the Kherson regional children's home as his daughter

Mironov and his wife, 55-year-old Inna Varlamova, "adopted" Margaryta Prokopenko, who was the youngest resident of an orphanage in the Kherson region. There lived children who had health problems, whose parents lost custody of them or died.

Margaryta's mother abandoned the child shortly after her birth, and the father's whereabouts were unknown.

In August 2022, a woman in a lilac dress appeared at the hospital. She introduced herself as the head of children's affairs from Moscow. After her departure, an official from the Russian Federation called the doctor and demanded that Margaryta be taken on a trip. Men in military uniforms came to pick up the girl in a week.

The BBC searched for Margarita for 5 months. To begin with, we managed to find out who this mysterious woman in lilac is. It turned out to be Inna Varlamova. Shortly before Margarita's abduction, Varlamova married the leader of a political party, Serhii Myronov.

The journalists discovered that the little Ukrainian woman had been taken to Moscow, and her data had been changed.

Margaryta Prokopenko was renamed Maryna Mironova in honor of her named father Serhiy Myronov. Podilsk is indicated as her place of birth. The Russian government said it knew nothing about Margaryta's case and could not comment.

Russia abducts Ukrainian children

The Online.UA documentary "Abducted Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, and abduction to a health camp; some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.