As the American Institute for the Study of War predicts, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation will do everything possible to make it difficult to supply American aid to the Armed Forces.

Shoigu does not hide the plans of the Russian Federation for Ukraine

Foreign analysts pay attention to the new statement of the head of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu.

The latter claims that Moscow will intensify its strike campaign in order to disrupt the logistical support of the Armed Forces fighters.

Against this background, the ISW team warns that the Russian military will increase its drone and missile strikes in the coming weeks to cause maximum damage to Ukrainian infrastructure and defence industrial base before help arrives from the US.

Shoigu's focus on Russian offensive operations near Chasiv Yar, west of Avdiivka, and west and southwest of the city of Donetsk further indicates that Russian forces are likely to intensify their offensive in these areas, the statement said. Share

Russia plans to destroy Ukrainian infrastructure actively

Analysts also draw attention to the fact that the Russian army launched powerful strikes on Ukrainian transport infrastructure facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region on April 19 and may repeat and expand these strikes soon to block Ukrainian landlines of communication.

Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin's team, is counting on the fact that a coordinated effort to cover will limit the ability of the armed forces to adequately distribute personnel and logistics in critical areas of the front.

The Kremlin will do everything possible to prevent the improvement of capabilities that the arrival of American security assistance will provide to Ukrainian forces.