AFU officer says Russia's army intensifies military operations near Ivanivske and Chasiv Yar

The situation on the eastern front has worsened somewhat in recent days. The Russian military is trying to capture the village of Ivanovske and the outskirts of Bohdanivka, to break through to Chasovoy Yar.

The Russian Federation is trying to seize Chasiv Yar and Ivanovske

During the day, the Armed Forces repelled 16 enemy attacks in the Bakhmut direction in the areas of Zolotarivka, Spirne, Vyimka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka.

Nazar Voloshyn, the OSTG "Khortytsia" spokesman, stated this on the nationwide telethon air.

The occupiers are trying at all costs to capture the village of Ivanovske and the outskirts of Bohdanivka, to break through to Chasiv Yar, where our soldiers, at the cost of titanic efforts, manage to hold back the enemy for more than one day and stabilize the situation in this direction. Share

Voloshyn noted that the situation on the eastern front has worsened slightly in recent days but without major significant changes.

In the area of responsibility of our OSTG "Khortytsia", the hottest destinations are currently Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivske. The situation in the area of hostilities is complex, but controlled by the Defence Forces. In some areas and directions, the enemy army does not stop trying to storm the positions of our defenders, using artillery, tanks, drones of various types, and aviation.

In particular, in the Avdiyiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, Umanske, Berdychi, Pervomaiske, Ocheretine, Novokalynovka and Yasnohorodivka. In this direction, the enemy somewhat reduced the number of mass attacks in the direction of Berdychi and tried to bypass the village from the Ocheretiny side.

In the Novopavlovsk direction, the Defence Forces continue to hold back the enemy in Georhiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Vodiane. According to the spokesman, the enemy tried to break through the defence of Ukrainian positions 20 times during the day. Also, in this direction, the enemy continues to storm the Krasnohorivka district using assault groups, but without success.

In the Lyman region, according to the spokesman, the Russian invaders carried out 19 unsuccessful attacks during the day in the areas of Serebryansk Forestry and the settlements of Nadia, Novoyehorivka in Luhansk region, and Terny and Torske in Donetsk region. Share

The enemy did not carry out offensive actions in the Kupiansk direction.

Voloshyn noted that all attempts of the Russian army to move forward were successfully suppressed by the Ukrainian defenders thanks to the destruction of a large number of Russian equipment.

According to the spokesman, weapons and military equipment, which should arrive soon from international partners, will affect the situation along the entire frontline.

This will provide an opportunity to improve and change the situation both in the Bakhmut direction and in Avdiivka and Novopavlivske areas. It will also make changes along the entire line of battle, because it will help to achieve a technical advantage over the enemy, in particular, in high-tech weapons. This is primarily the creation of conditions for intercepting a strategic initiative.

Losses of the Russian Federation in the war in Ukraine

The total combat losses of the Russian army in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to April 23, 2024, amount to about 461,060 people, including 800 more in the last day.

The Defense Forces also destroyed: