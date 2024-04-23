AFU officer says 25 thousand Russian soldiers assaulting Chasiv Yar and its surroundings

Approximately 20,000-25,000 Russian servicemen are trying to storm Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region and its surroundings.

The situation in Chasiv Yar

Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the OSTG Khortytsia, appeared on the "Suspilne. Studio" air and discussed the situation in the Chasiv Yar area.

According to him, Russian paratroopers from the 217th Parachute Regiment of the 98th Airborne Division of the Russian Federation are fighting against OSTG "Khortytsia" on the stretch approximately opposite ChasIV Yar.

Some 20-25 thousand Russian servicemen are trying to storm Chasiv Yar and the surrounding settlements near it. Nazar Voloshyn OSTG "Khortytsia" speaker

According to Voloshyn, 32 mortar and artillery attacks were recorded in this direction only in the past day, half as many as the previous day.

The enemy is setting up assault groups in a planned manner for conducting future assaults. They carry out occasional assaults without securing positions. That is, they are not entrenched, but stormed and turned back, Voloshyn explained. Share

According to him, this is how the enemy conducts reconnaissance and calculates the locations of the Defence Forces to strike.

However, they do not succeed, because the Ukrainian army and the Defence Forces inflict devastating blows, and the enemy retreats to their previous positions, noted OSTG "Khortytsia" spokesman. Share

The Russians want to capture Chasiv Yar by May 9

On April 14, the AFU Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that the higher Russian military leadership had ordered its troops to capture Chasiv Yar by May 9.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy also stated in an interview for NBC News on April 21 that Russia plans to capture the city by that date and launch a counteroffensive in June.