AFU officer says 25 thousand Russian soldiers assaulting Chasiv Yar and its surroundings
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

AFU officer says 25 thousand Russian soldiers assaulting Chasiv Yar and its surroundings

Chasiv Yar
Читати українською
Source:  Public

Approximately 20,000-25,000 Russian servicemen are trying to storm Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region and its surroundings.

The situation in Chasiv Yar

Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the OSTG Khortytsia, appeared on the "Suspilne. Studio" air and discussed the situation in the Chasiv Yar area.

According to him, Russian paratroopers from the 217th Parachute Regiment of the 98th Airborne Division of the Russian Federation are fighting against OSTG "Khortytsia" on the stretch approximately opposite ChasIV Yar.

Some 20-25 thousand Russian servicemen are trying to storm Chasiv Yar and the surrounding settlements near it.

Nazar Voloshyn

Nazar Voloshyn

OSTG "Khortytsia" speaker

According to Voloshyn, 32 mortar and artillery attacks were recorded in this direction only in the past day, half as many as the previous day.

The enemy is setting up assault groups in a planned manner for conducting future assaults. They carry out occasional assaults without securing positions. That is, they are not entrenched, but stormed and turned back, Voloshyn explained.

According to him, this is how the enemy conducts reconnaissance and calculates the locations of the Defence Forces to strike.

However, they do not succeed, because the Ukrainian army and the Defence Forces inflict devastating blows, and the enemy retreats to their previous positions, noted OSTG "Khortytsia" spokesman.

The Russians want to capture Chasiv Yar by May 9

On April 14, the AFU Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that the higher Russian military leadership had ordered its troops to capture Chasiv Yar by May 9.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy also stated in an interview for NBC News on April 21 that Russia plans to capture the city by that date and launch a counteroffensive in June.

Russia wants to mobilize 300,000 soldiers by June 1. We are preparing for this. By May 9, Russia expects to occupy Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine... I expect that we will hold out, that the weapons will arrive in time, and we will be able to repel the enemy and then defeat the Russian plans for a full-scale counteroffensive in June.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
AFU speaker says Russia trying to destroy Chasiv Yar, using 30 aerial bombs per day
Chasiv Yar
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
What is actually happening in Chasovoy Yar — AFU described the situation
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU chief Budanov says Ukraine to face challenging situation from mid-May
AFU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?