What is actually happening in Chasovoy Yar — AFU described the situation

According to the spokesman of the "Khortytsia@ Nazar Voloshyn, Russian artillery and aviation are actively operating in the Bakhmut direction. Despite this, the soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces still control the situation in Chasovoy Yar, which the Russian invaders are trying to capture.
Chasiv Yar is still under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Nazar Voloshyn emphasizes that the Russian army is putting pressure on Chasiv Yar, but as of today, the situation is completely under control, because the enemy has not penetrated the city.
In addition, Nazar Voloshyn once again noted that the Russian invaders are actively using North Korean and Chinese-made ammunition to shell Chasovoy Yar and the Bakhmut direction.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army at the front as of April 21, 2024
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the total combat losses of the Russian occupiers from February 24, 2022 to April 20, 2024 approximately reached:
personnel — about 459,530 (+950) people,
tanks — 7229 (+16) units,
armored combat vehicles — 13,896 (+23) units,
artillery systems — 11,719 (+41) units,
RSZV — 1046 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 767 (+4) units,
aircraft — 348 (+0) units,
helicopters — 325 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 9379 (+38) units,
cruise missiles — 2115 (+6) units,
ships/boats — 26 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 15,785 (+68) units,
of special equipment — 1,926 (+8) units.
