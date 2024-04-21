WP learned when Ukraine will receive weapons after Congress approves aid

The US Ministry of Defense will need less than a week to provide the first part of weapons to the Armed Forces after the United States officially approves aid to Ukraine.

The Pentagon plans to quickly provide weapons to the Armed Forces

The Washington Post learned about this from its insiders in the American political community.

According to them, the US Department of Defense is preparing to transfer significant military aid to Ukraine after the Senate next week approves a bill on aid to Ukraine and President Joe Biden signs it.

The Pentagon was well aware that the Armed Forces were forced to retreat under the onslaught of the Russian invaders, so it began collecting an aid package long before the upcoming votes.

One of the insiders told journalists that it will take less than a week before some of the weapons reach the Ukrainian front.

It was not immediately clear how large the package would be, though it will almost certainly contain much-needed ammunition for the systems on which the Ukrainian military relies most, including 155 mm rounds used in NATO howitzers and ammunition for medium-range rocket artillery. Share

There is a high probability that the Pentagon will also transfer air defense systems to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are currently desperately needed by Ukrainian defenders on the battlefield.

The House of Representatives voted for aid for Ukraine

On April 20, it became officially known that the US House of Representatives supported the draft law on the allocation of aid to Ukraine in the amount of about 61 billion dollars.

It is worth paying attention to the fact that 311 members of the lower house of the US Congress voted for the approval of the project, 112 spoke against it, 7 did not vote, and one abstained.