Situation at the front will soon change dramatically. The expert named two important conditions

Oleksandr Kovalenko, a military-political analyst of the "Information Resistance" group, draws attention to the fact that the Russian army is not reducing the pace of its offensive on the battlefield, but the Armed Forces will soon be able to repulse the enemy.

Russian occupiers will be forced to stop at the front

As the expert notes, the Russian army had the opportunity to advance because the armed forces were faced with a lack of artillery and ammunition.

However, soon everything will change, because Ukraine will receive large-scale aid from the United States and other allies.

If we talk about the initiative of the President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavl about 800,000 shells, then only these shells can ensure our potential in artillery for half a year, - explains Oleksandr Kovalenko. Share

What is important to understand is that, as of today, the initiative of the Czech Republic has increased and already amounts to more than a million shells. De facto, this means that the Armed Forces will have a year of ammunition reserve.

Another important factor is aid from the United States. It is no secret that more weapons have always flowed from official Washington than from any other Allied power.

If the arms supply process resumes, then in the near future we will see changes in the combat zone not in favor of the Russian occupation forces. They cannot keep up the pace of their offensive actions now. Oleksandr Kovalenko Military and political columnist of the "Information Resistance" group

What is known about the situation at the front as of April 21

During the past 24 hours, 115 combat clashes took place between the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the army of the Russian Federation.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that the Russian invaders launched 15 missile and 63 air strikes, fired 109 rocket salvo fire strikes at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Ukrainian aviation struck 8 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.