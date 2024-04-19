The soldiers of the "Russian Volunteer Corps" (RVC) stated during a new interview that they intend to open a second front on the territory of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

RVC plans to transfer the war to the territory of Russia

Journalists asked the corps’ ideologist with the call sign "Cardinal", the armoured group commander with the call sign "Mogila" [means "Grave" in English — Ed.], and the corps fighter with the call sign "Lucky" what” what to expect from the Russian volunteer forces.

According to them, Ukrainian soldiers will never enter Russia to open a second front.

But we can do it. And every year we will enter more and more powerfully. If a year ago it was completely ridiculous for them (the authorities of the Russian Federation — ed.), and for us, and in general, now they know that the RVC can enter any region that has a border with Ukraine. And we will definitely go. We will gather our strength, take into account the mistakes, although this time there were much fewer of them, and arrange such that Putin will have to open a second front, promised RVC fighters.

Why is it important to watch the documentary about RVC by Online.UA

Recently, the Ukrainian media's video production Online.UA presented a documentary film, "The White Moth is Done!," about the "Russian Volunteer Corps" (RVC).

It collects the opinions of soldiers about why the Russian Federation started a war against Ukraine and what needs to be done to destroy Putin's regime.

In addition, it was in this tape that the RVC commander Denis Nikitin, for the first time, hinted at the spring raid of Russian volunteer forces on the territory of the aggressor country.

It is essential to understand that the filming occurred at the RVC’s combat positions, training grounds, and classified locations.