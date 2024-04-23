General Staff Latest: AFU destroys 800 invaders, five tanks and 29 artillery systems in 24 hrs

Over the past day, the defence forces destroyed about 800 Russian invaders, five tanks and 29 artillery systems. 86 combat clashes took place on the front line between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the troops of the Russian Federation.

AFU strikes against the occupiers

According to the AFU General Staff, during the past 24 hours, the Air Force struck two anti-aircraft systems and 16 areas where enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated.

Units of AFU missile troops damaged one control point, two air defence vehicles and one area of personnel concentration of the Russian occupiers.

The forces and means of air defence of Ukraine destroyed 15 out of 16 kamikaze drones, with which the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine on the night of April 23.

The situation is on the front line

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks in the areas of Serebryansk Forestry and the settlements of Nadia and Novoyehorivka in the Luhansk region and Terny and Torske in Donetsk Oblast.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defence Forces repelled 16 attacks in the areas of Zolotarivka, Spirne, Vyimka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, Umanske, Keramik, Berdychi, Pervomaiske, Ocheretine, Novokalynov, Yasnobrodivka, and Netaylove settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the Defence Forces continued to hold back the enemy in the areas of Georhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, Mykilske, and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops more than 20 times.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the Staromayorske district of the Donetsk region and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy carried out 7 unsuccessful attacks on our troops' positions on the Dnipro River's left bank.