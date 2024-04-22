General Staff Latest: AFU repels over 15 attacks of Russian army near Avdiivka in 24 hours

During the past day, 85 combat clashes took place. Our defenders repulsed 16 enemy attacks in the Avdiivsk direction, 23 attacks in the Novopavlivske direction.

What is known about the situation at the front

In total, the enemy launched four missiles and 45 air strikes and fired 71 salvo rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 17 times in the areas of Serebryansk forestry in Luhansk region and Terny in Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 14 attacks in the settlements of Belogorivka, Luhansk region, and Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, Bohdanivka, Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 16 attacks in the Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netaylove, and Pervomayske settlements of the Donetsk region.

On the Novopavlivske direction, the Defense Forces continued to hold back the enemy in the areas of Georhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 23 times.

In the Orшkhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders four times in the districts of Staromayorskу, Donetsk region, and Robotynу, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy carried out four unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.

What is known about the successes of the Armed Forces

During the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck nine areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. Also, air defence of Ukraine destroyed two Kh-59 guided air missiles.

Units of the missile forces damaged one personnel concentration area and one enemy UAV control point.