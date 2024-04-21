General Staff Latest: Aviation of the AFU struck 9 areas of concentration of units of the Russian army

Units of the missile forces inflicted damage on 1 area of concentration of enemy personnel.

What is happening in different parts of the front

Operational information as of 18:00 on 04/21/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

During the day, 65 combat clashes were recorded.

In general, the enemy launched 4 missile and 37 air strikes, carried out 49 attacks from the RSZV on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

On the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, more than 10 settlements were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks, among them Stepok, Turya of the Chernihiv region; Stara Huta, Sumy Region; Veterinary, Gatishche, Pletenivka, Kharkiv region.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Kupyansk direction . More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, and Kotlyarivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 9 attacks in the area of Terna settlement of Donetsk region. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of settlements of Nevske, Luhansk region; Novosadove, Yampolivka, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repulsed 13 attacks in the areas of Belogorivka settlements of the Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Bohdanivka, Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical position.

In the Avdiyiv direction, our defenders repelled 9 attacks in the areas of Ocheretine, Berdychi, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines. The enemy also carried out airstrikes in the areas of Solovyove, Oleksandropil, Semenivka, and Netaylove settlements of the Donetsk region.

On the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Georgiyivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane and Urozhane settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried 15 times to break through the defenses of our troops. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Kostyantynivka, Katerynivka, Antonivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders 3 times in the districts of Staromayorsky, Donetsk region, and Robotyny, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to dislodge our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. So, during the day, he carried out 1 unsuccessful attack on the positions of our troops in the area of the settlement of Krynka, Kherson region. The enemy carried out an airstrike in the area of the settlement of Vesele, Kherson region. About 20 settlements, including Olhivka, Lviv, Ivanivka, and Tokarivka of the Kherson region, were hit by artillery and mortar shelling.

New successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the war against the Russian army

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 9 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy. Also, 2 Kh-59 guided air missiles were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.

Units of the missile forces inflicted damage on 1 area of concentration of enemy personnel.