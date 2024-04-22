According to the AFU General Staff, during the day, the Ukrainian military engaged in battle with units of the occupation army of the Russian Federation 62 times. It inflicted numerous losses in personnel and equipment on the Russian occupiers.

What is known about the consequences of the latest attacks of the Russian army on Ukraine

It is noted that during the day, the occupying army of the Russian Federation fired four missiles at Ukraine and carried out 58 airstrikes and 100 shellings with MLRS against the positions of the Armed Forces and objects of civil and critical infrastructure.

What is known about the situation in certain areas of the front

In the Lyman direction, the Defence Forces repelled 14 attacks in Novoyehorivka, Serebryansk Forestry in the Luhansk region, and Terny and Torske settlements in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 12 attacks in the areas of Zolotarivka, Spirne, Vyimka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to improve the tactical position.

In the Avdiyiv direction, our defenders repelled ten attacks in Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, and Netaylove settlements of the Donetsk region.

On the Novopavlivske direction, the Defence Forces continued to hold back the enemy in the areas of Georhiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 12 times.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy once attacked the positions of our defenders in the Staromayorsky area of the Donetsk region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy launched four unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops in the settlement of Krynky, Kherson region.

During the day, the Defence Forces' aviation struck two air defence systems and 13 areas of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment concentration.

Units of the AFU missile forces damaged one control point, two air defence systems and one area of enemy personnel concentration.