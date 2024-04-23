Russia claims to have captured Novomykhailivka, AFU insists they hold part of the village

According to the commander of the 79th separate Air Assault brigade "Tavria" Yevhen Shmataliuk, the Ukrainian military still holds part of Novomykhailivka despite the Ministry of Defence of the aggressor country's false statements about the alleged complete capture of the settlement.
What is known about the situation in the Novomykhailivka area
On Monday, April 22, the Russian MOD announced the alleged complete capture of Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, along with the occupied Maryinka.
He noted that the Ukrainian military currently controls about 15-20% of the settlement's territory.
What helps the Russian occupiers advance
According to the MOD chief, Rustem Umierov, the heavy guided aerial bombs used by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the front lines help the Kremlin invaders advance.
He emphasised that the Russian occupiers do not hesitate to use any means to destroy what they cannot capture.
The minister noted that Ukraine currently relies on partners' decisions regarding the supply of additional air defence systems.
According to him, the Ministry of Defense is also open to cooperation in the defence industry, including joint ventures, investments, and localization of production, which will help not only Ukraine but also strengthen the defence potential of EU countries.
