Russia attacks Selydove in Donetsk region with missiles, one woman killed
Russia attacks Selydove in Donetsk region with missiles, one woman killed

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
shelling
On April 18, Russian troops fired missiles at the city of Selydove in the Donetsk region, resulting in the death of a woman.

What is known about the Russian shelling of the Selydove

The Russians struck at approximately 03:10 with four missiles. A woman born in 1961 died as a result of the shelling.

Rescuers unblocked a woman's body from under the rubble of a private residential building.

The administrative building of the agricultural enterprise, a shop and private residential buildings were damaged by shelling. Power lines were also damaged.

Traffic is currently blocked on the Selydove — Pokrovsk road.

What is the situation in the Donetsk region?

According to the head of Donetsk RMA , Vadym Filashkin, on April 18, as a result of shelling in Krasnohorivka, Pokrovsky district, two people were injured.

12 private houses and an administrative building were damaged in Kostyantynivka, Kramatorsk district; in Markove of the same district — 2 administrative buildings and a private house were damaged. Torske, Terny and Yampolivka were shelled in the Lyman community.

Twelve private houses and two high-rise buildings were damaged in the Chasovoyarsk community of Bakhmut district, and a house was damaged in Siversk.

In total, the Russians shelled populated areas of the Donetsk region 17 times. 127 people, including 13 children, were evacuated from the front line.

