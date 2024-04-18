Russia attacks Selydove in Donetsk region with missiles, one woman killed

On April 18, Russian troops fired missiles at the city of Selydove in the Donetsk region, resulting in the death of a woman.

What is known about the Russian shelling of the Selydove

The Russians struck at approximately 03:10 with four missiles. A woman born in 1961 died as a result of the shelling.

Rescuers unblocked a woman's body from under the rubble of a private residential building.

The administrative building of the agricultural enterprise, a shop and private residential buildings were damaged by shelling. Power lines were also damaged.

Traffic is currently blocked on the Selydove — Pokrovsk road.

What is the situation in the Donetsk region?

According to the head of Donetsk RMA , Vadym Filashkin, on April 18, as a result of shelling in Krasnohorivka, Pokrovsky district, two people were injured.

12 private houses and an administrative building were damaged in Kostyantynivka, Kramatorsk district; in Markove of the same district — 2 administrative buildings and a private house were damaged. Torske, Terny and Yampolivka were shelled in the Lyman community.

Twelve private houses and two high-rise buildings were damaged in the Chasovoyarsk community of Bakhmut district, and a house was damaged in Siversk.