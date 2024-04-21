The Russian army attacked the Ukrainian in Donetsk region. A person died

On April 21, Russian troops shelled the city of Ukrainian in the Donetsk region. One person died, four others were injured.

What is known about the shelling of the Russian Federation in Ukraine

As noted, at 8:30 a.m. Russian troops fired at the Ukrainian. According to preliminary data, the enemy used the Smerch anti-aircraft missile system against the civilian population.

An 82-year-old woman died as a result of being hit by a weapon near the house. In addition, four men aged from 21 to 53 years were injured of varying degrees of severity.

The victims with bruises and shrapnel wounds were provided with qualified medical assistance.

Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation was started in criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war (part 2 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

What is known about shelling of Donetsk region

Russian troops do not stop trying to completely capture Donetsk region and reach the borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

As Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Ukrainian SSR, said recently, the Russians will try to realize this goal during the new offensive that the invaders plan to launch in the summer. Therefore, the enemy is constantly shelling not only the positions of the Armed Forces on the front line, but also the civilian population.