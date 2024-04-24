AFU posts footage of flag setting up in Kozachi Lageri in Kherson region

The Ukrainian military installed the national flag on the territory of the village of Kozachi Lageri on the left bank of the Dnipro in the Kherson region.

What does the installation of the flag of Ukraine in Kozachi Lageri mean?

It is noted that the State flag was installed on the local water tower.

The guys from the 35th marine brigade manually installed the flag on the water tower in the village of Kozachi Lageri on the left bank of the Kherson region, noted the AFU lieutenant with the call sign "Alex". Share

According to him, the occupiers from the Russian army have already received an order to urgently remove the flag by any means.

Kozachi Lageri currently has the status of a temporarily occupied settlement.

What is happening on the southern front

According to the information of the Defence Forces of Southern Ukraine, on the left bank of the Kherson Region in the Krynyk region and in the direction of Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia Region, dozens of units of equipment and weapons of the Russian occupiers were destroyed as a result of the strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, among the liquidated enemy equipment are 12 guns and two "Pole-21" anti-aircraft fire stations.

It is noted that the occupiers do not stop trying to push the Ukrainian military out of combat positions.

Three enemy assaults were recorded in the Staromayorske district, and one attempted attack near Robotyne.

Seven enemy assault attempts were recorded in the Krynky area of the Kherson region on the Dnipro's left bank.

Noting the losses, the enemy was forced to retreat to the occupied positions.

During the day, the Ukrainian military in the south of Ukraine eliminated 99 Kremlin invaders and destroyed 55 units of enemy weapons and equipment.

Among the liquidated:

23 units of armoured vehicles;

12 guns;

3 mortars;

Five unmanned aerial vehicles — (three of the "Mavic" type and two of the "Lancet" type);

2 "Pole-21" EW stations

11 aerial photography stations;

video surveillance camera;

enemy boat.

At the same time, it is noted that the enemy has increased reconnaissance activities with the help of drones. Over the past day, the flight of 146 such UAVs was recorded.

Seven enemy airstrikes were recorded in the Orichova area using eight guided aerial bombs and 10 unguided aerial missiles.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy used seven guided aerial bombs and about five dozen unguided aerial missiles.

Two civilians were injured due to enemy attacks in the Kherson region.

The building of the medical facility and private residential buildings were damaged.

The enemy attacked the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions with 261 FPVs and 12 Lancet-type combat drones.

In total, 313 fragmentation munitions were dropped from various UAV modifications.

As a result of the attacks of the Russian occupiers in the Dnipropetrovsk region, a five-story building, private houses, an educational institution, a gas pipeline, civilian cars, service cars of the State Emergency Service and the police were damaged, and a private house in the Kherson region.

The Russian military fired artillery at Antonivka and Stanislav in the Kherson region.

Two civilians were killed and four more were injured during the artillery shelling. High-rise buildings, private residential buildings, an educational institution, civilian cars, gas pipelines and power lines were damaged.

In the Mykolaiv region, the enemy shelled the city of Ochakiv and the Kutsurubsk community with artillery fire — residential buildings, educational institutions, civilian cars and a power line were damaged, in the Dnipropetrovsk region — Nikopol, Marganets, Myrove and Chervonogrygorivska communities — residential buildings, farm buildings, a garage and a gas line were damaged.