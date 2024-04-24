Biden signs bill for aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

On April 24, US President Joe Biden signed a package of bills on $95 billion in aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan and the confiscation of Russian assets under a shortened procedure, which was approved by the Senate earlier that day

The country's president signed the historic bill on US aid to Ukraine.

This became known from the broadcast on the White House's YouTube channel.

The upper house of the US Congress passed the draft law HR815, which provides for assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan and responds to other challenges to US national security. In particular, the draft law includes 61 billion dollars for Ukraine.

The Senate voted with 79 votes "for", with the required 50.”

Earlier, the White House published a statement saying Biden would sign a package of bills on April 24 to resume arms supplies to Ukraine this week.

This vote strengthens America's role as a beacon of democracy — Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Senate of the US Congress for approving vital aid to Ukraine.

Thank you to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell for their strong leadership in advancing this bipartisan legislation and all US senators who voted for it. This vote reinforces America's role as a beacon of democracy and leader of the free world. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He also thanked all Americans who continue to support Ukraine and realize that the historical significance of this bill goes beyond politics. Zelenskyy said that he appreciates Biden's support and looks forward to the quick signing of the bill and the provision of the following package of military aid, which "will correspond to the determination that I always feel in our negotiations."

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine's long-range capabilities, artillery and air defense are extremely important tools for the speedy restoration of a just peace.

How was voting in the Senate

It is known that the motion to end the debate on the draft law of the leader of the democratic majority in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, was supported. According to a shortened procedure, this will make it possible to adopt a package of aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, the total funds of which are 95 billion dollars.

Consideration of the bill was supported by 72 senators, while 13 voted against it. Share

Now, the Senate has no more than 30 hours to discuss and vote on the document.

Meanwhile, Republican Senator Mike Lee introduced an amendment that would have delayed the aid review process, but it was rejected.

Earlier, the leader of the Republican party in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, called to support the package of American aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan and to maintain the leading role of the United States of America in the world. He stated this in a speech before the primary vote for the document in the upper house of the US Congress.

Failure to assist Ukraine now in countering Russian aggression will encourage escalation against our closest allies and trading partners. This would mean a greater risk that US forces would be drawn into the conflict. Share

The Guardian previously reported that the vote on the American aid package, which was supposed to start at 9:00 p.m. Kyiv time, is being delayed because Republicans in the Senate cannot propose amendments.

The publication noted that in the upper house, the leader of the Democratic majority, Chuck Schumer, is accused of announcing his choice of the draft law "with minimal complaints and possibly without amendments."