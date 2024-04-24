Ukrainian PM says Ukraine to receive about $5 billion in aid from Russia's frozen assets in US
Economics
Ukrainian PM says Ukraine to receive about $5 billion in aid from Russia's frozen assets in US

Denys Shmyhal
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, in the event of final approval by the US Congress of the project on the transfer of confiscated assets of the Russian Federation to Ukraine, we should receive about 5 billion dollars.

What is known about US preparation for the transfer of Russia's confiscated assets to Ukraine

Shmyhal emphasised that the US Congress's House of Representatives has already approved the relevant bill, and now it is the Senate's turn to do the same.

This could potentially give Ukraine up to 5 billion dollars, which are currently under American jurisdiction, Shmyhal noted.

The REPO bill is "Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity For Ukrainians." It was considered in the US House of Representatives and the US Senate last year.

With the help of such an initiative, the legislators want to allow the US president to confiscate Russian assets frozen in the US, and then direct them to the recovery of Ukraine from the consequences of the invasion of the invaders.

What is known about EU financial assistance to Ukraine?

The Prime Minister of Ukraine emphasised that this week, Ukraine expects a tranche of 1.5 billion euros from the EU as part of the Ukraine Facility program.

The European Commission supported the Plan of Ukraine within the framework of the Ukraine Facility program. And already this week we expect to receive 1.5 billion euros under this program of the European Union, Shmyhal noted.

According to him, the government is currently deciding to attract an additional 100 million euros from the Development Bank of the Council of Europe to restore medical infrastructure.

Another decision adds 15 million euros from the European Investment Bank to finance the bank guarantee program.

This will improve the conditions for obtaining preferential loans for Ukrainian small and medium-sized enterprises. In this way, we accumulate financial resources for defense, stability, restoration of our country and our economy, Shmyhal explained.

In addition, the head of government noted that the Cabinet of Ministers approved the allocation of UAH 8 billion for the construction of fortifications.

Shmyhal clarified that we had allocated about 38 billion hryvnias to strengthen the defence lines since the beginning of 2024.

And we are not going to stop there. Our task is to create a reliable defensive rampart that will protect our soldiers and provide advantages to our army on the battlefield, the Prime Minister noted.

