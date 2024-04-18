First of all, the Prime Minister of Ukraine expressed his gratitude to the USA for the leading role of the G7 in this difficult issue. According to him, Kyiv plans to focus on the implementation of "urgent needs" of Ukraine.
What is Ukraine planning to spend the frozen assets of the Russian Federation on?
In this vein, Denys Shmyhal noted that the government insists on using Russian assets to strengthen and restore Ukraine. The Prime Minister also said that he discussed the importance of confiscating Russian assets and directing them to Ukraine's needs with the director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva.
At the same time, he emphasized that Ukraine is grateful to the US for leading consultations with the G7 countries regarding the confiscation of frozen Russian assets.
How Ukraine can get help from the USA and partners
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen noted that Washington and the G7 allies are committed to supporting Ukraine.
Yellen also urged Congress to approve urgent funding for additional aid to Ukraine.
Yellen also expressed fears that Russia could use the debate about aid to Ukraine in the US and partner countries as support for aggression.
I am afraid that Russia will see signs that the US and our allies are getting tired or finding increasingly difficult ways to support Ukraine, and this will give them hope that they can sit us out and wait for our resolve to fall, emphassed the chief of the US Treasury Department.
