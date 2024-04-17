Ukraine is not to receive entire amount of Russian assets immediately after its confiscation
Category
Economics
Publication date

Ukraine is not to receive entire amount of Russian assets immediately after its confiscation

money
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

Ukraine will not be able to immediately receive the entire amount in case of confiscation of frozen Russian assets.

Why Ukraine will not be able to immediately receive the entire amount in case of confiscation of Russian assets

The allies are currently discussing various options for sending aid to Ukraine, all of which have several stages.

According to other Reuters interlocutors, one of the most promising initiatives is the G7 countries' use of interest on frozen assets as collateral for loans or bonds issued to help Ukraine.

As Reuters notes, Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko will meet with German Finance Minister Christian Lindner and other G7 representatives to discuss options for using Russian frozen assets.

On April 17, the finance ministers of the G7 countries will discuss, in particular, how to implement the initiative and ensure that Russia's losses are compensated.

In February, the Eurocouncil approved the European Commission's proposal to use revenues from frozen Russian assets to finance aid to Ukraine.

The United States and its G7 allies are exploring the possibility of unlocking nearly $300 billion in frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

Yellen said the United States and the G7 are committed to supporting Ukraine and urged Congress to approve urgently needed military and budget support.

This is a humanitarian and moral imperative, as well as an economic war, given the significant negative impact of war on economies around the world, Yellen said at a press conference on the sidelines of the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington.

The EU agreed to confiscate part of the profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation

On March 21, European Union leaders agreed to confiscate a significant portion of excess profits from frozen Russian assets and transfer them to Ukraine.

In 2024, Ukraine can receive 3 billion euros; the first billion can be transferred by July.

The profit from frozen Russian assets is about 3 billion euros annually.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
EU plans to transfer €1B first profits from Russia's frozen assets to Ukraine in July
European Commission
Ursula von der Leyen
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US Congress prepares to hand over US-frozen Russian assets to Ukraine
US Congress
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Media reports UK will probably never be able to seize Russian assets
assets

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?