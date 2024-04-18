US names options for using Russia's frozen assets for benefit of Ukraine
According to Reuters journalists, the USA and partners are still considering options for using the frozen assets of the Russian Federation for the benefit of Ukraine.

How Ukraine can get help from the USA and partners

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen noted that Washington and the G7 allies are committed to supporting Ukraine.

Yellen also urged Congress to approve urgent funding for additional aid to Ukraine.

This is a humanitarian and moral imperative, as well as an economic war, given the significant negative impact of the war on the economy of the whole world, the head of the US Treasury emphasized.

Yellen also expressed fears that Russia could use the debate about aid to Ukraine in the US and partner countries as support for aggression.

I am afraid that Russia will see signs that the US and our allies are getting tired or finding increasingly difficult ways to support Ukraine, and this will give them hope that they can sit us out and wait for our resolve to fall, emphasised the head of the US Treasury Department.

How the US and its partners can use the Russian frozen assets to help Ukraine

She added that the need for urgent support from Ukraine prompts the US and its partners to look for ways to use the frozen assets of the Russian Federation.

Yellen noted that options for the total seizure of assets and their use as collateral are currently being considered, as well as the option to which EU countries are leaning — using profits from frozen assets.

The US Treasury also emphasised that all options are currently being considered.

At the same time, according to one of the department representatives, Ukraine will not be able to receive all the funds at once.

According to sources familiar with the matter, one of the most promising proposals is for G7 countries to accrue interest on frozen Russian assets to use as collateral for loans or bonds issued to help Ukraine.

