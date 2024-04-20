G7 says it looking ways to use Russian-frozen assets to benefit for Ukraine

The G7 announced the continuation of studying and finding ways to use the frozen assets of the Russian Federation to provide aid to Ukraine.
The heads of foreign affairs of the "Big Seven" (G7) countries noted that Russia must pay the price for the destruction and damage caused to Ukraine.
The heads of the G7 foreign policy departments welcomed the launch of the Register of Damages Caused by the Occupation Army of the Aggressor Country to Ukraine.
The ministers also welcomed the EU's approval of the legal framework regarding the use of proceeds from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation for assistance to Ukraine.
These funds come directly from frozen Russian sovereign assets.
What else do G7 partners promise to support Ukraine?
Separately, the heads of foreign affairs of the "Big Seven" expressed their determination to strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities to save lives and protect critical infrastructure.
They will also cooperate with partners for this purpose.
