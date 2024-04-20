G7 says it looking ways to use Russian-frozen assets to benefit for Ukraine
G7 says it looking ways to use Russian-frozen assets to benefit for Ukraine

G7 countries flags
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The G7 announced the continuation of studying and finding ways to use the frozen assets of the Russian Federation to provide aid to Ukraine.

The G7 is looking for ways to use Russian frozen assets to help Ukraine

The heads of foreign affairs of the "Big Seven" (G7) countries noted that Russia must pay the price for the destruction and damage caused to Ukraine.

We condemn the recent Russian missile and drone strikes on energy infrastructure and cities in Ukraine. We are determined to ensure full responsibility and we support Ukraine in receiving compensation for losses, injuries and destruction caused as a result of Russian aggression, says the document based on the results of the meeting on the island of Capri.

The heads of the G7 foreign policy departments welcomed the launch of the Register of Damages Caused by the Occupation Army of the Aggressor Country to Ukraine.

Russia's sovereign assets in our jurisdictions will remain immobilized until Russia stops its aggression and pays for the damage, the message emphasises.

The ministers also welcomed the EU's approval of the legal framework regarding the use of proceeds from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation for assistance to Ukraine.

These funds come directly from frozen Russian sovereign assets.

We will continue to explore all possible ways to assist Ukraine in obtaining reparations from Russia in accordance with our respective legal systems and international law. At the request of the leaders, we will continue our work and consultations before the summit in Apulia on all possible ways and feasible options by which the immobilized Russian sovereign assets can be used to support Ukraine, the joint statement of the G7 foreign ministers emphasised.

What else do G7 partners promise to support Ukraine?

Separately, the heads of foreign affairs of the "Big Seven" expressed their determination to strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities to save lives and protect critical infrastructure.

They will also cooperate with partners for this purpose.

Together with international partners, we are determined to continue to provide military, financial, political, humanitarian, economic support and support for the development of Ukraine and its people, the joint statement said.

