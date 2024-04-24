US starts sending weapons from a new military aid package
US starts sending weapons from a new military aid package

On April 24, US President Joe Biden signed a draft law on providing Ukraine with $61 billion in military aid. He immediately announced that the weapons from the package were already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine.

This was reported in the White House video.

Now America will send Ukraine the help they need to fight on... I want to smash everything to push this package forward quickly.

Joe Biden

Joe Biden

US President

According to Biden, the new American aid will be delivered to Ukraine in hours.

In the next few hours, literally in a few hours, we will start sending air defense equipment, ammunition for artillery and missile systems, and armoured vehicles to Ukraine.

What's in the new US military aid package

As the Pentagon reported, the new package of military aid from the United States included:

  • RIM-7 and AIM-9M missiles for air defence systems;

  • anti-aircraft missiles Stinger;

  • small arms and additional ammunition for small arms, including 50-caliber anti-drone ammunition;

  • additional ammunition for HIMARS;

  • 155 mm artillery shells, including high-explosive shells and improved conventional dual-purpose munitions;

  • 105 mm caliber artillery shells;

  • 60 mm mortar shells;

  • Bradley infantry fighting vehicles;

  • mine-resistant vehicles with ambush protection (MRAP);

  • high mobility multi-purpose wheeled vehicles (HMMWV);

  • logistics vehicles;

  • tactical vehicles for towing and transporting equipment;

  • TOW anti-tank missiles;

  • Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;

  • high-precision aviation ammunition;

  • airfield auxiliary equipment;

  • anti-armor mines;

  • Claymore anti-personnel mines;

  • explosive munitions for clearing obstacles;

  • night vision devices;

  • spare parts, field equipment, training ammunition, maintenance and other support equipment.

US Congress allocated money to support Ukraine

The day before, the US Senate supported bills on Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and US national security issues previously approved by the US House of Representatives. The US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson initiated the documents.

This vote put an end to the six-month long struggle surrounding the allocation of funds to support Ukraine.

Now, the US government has more than 60 billion dollars to spend on aid for Ukraine. In particular, $49.9 billion is earmarked for military spending, but almost half of these funds will remain in the United States and be spent on replenishing American reserves.

