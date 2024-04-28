According to the planning officer of the "Rubizh" brigade, Major Dmytro Kozhubenko, the occupying army of the Russian Federation continues to storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of Avdiyivka and Chasovoy Yar in Donetsk region, looking for weak points in the defense.

How the Russian occupiers operate in the area of Chasovoy Yar and Avdiyivka

According to Kozhubenko, recently the intensity of fighting in the area of Chasovoy Yar near Bakhmut remains unchanged.

The enemy constantly keeps us in tension, constantly conducts some sort of assault attempts. He is always looking for weak spots in our defense. There is a saying "where it is thin, it breaks". The enemy is looking for exactly this place, where it is thin, — explains Kozhubenko. Share

He emphasized that the Russian occupiers are not succeeding in their own attempts to advance in the area of Chasovoy Yar.

The military officer noted that the Ukrainian military has formed a powerful defense in this direction and skillfully repulses all enemy attacks.

Judging by the fact that the boys are still holding on, knowing how to defend themselves in the city... I am more than sure that the defenders of Chasovoy Yar did everything possible to hold on as long as possible or even go on the offensive from their positions in the future, Kojubenko emphasized . Share

At the same time, the head of the Council of Reservists of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ivan Tymochko, emphasized that due to the acute shortage of ammunition in the Ukrainian military, the Russian occupiers managed to advance several kilometers in the Avdiyivka area.

Unfortunately, there were a number of negative moments that led to a situation at the tactical level. This direction is quite important for the enemy in that they will try to break through from Ocheretino towards Pokrovsk. This plan of theirs is understandable, they have gathered people for the purpose of the strike, — Tymochko explains. Share

According to him, currently the key task of the Ukrainian military in this direction is to prevent the enemy from deploying a bridgehead for further offensive.

On the one hand, it is a pity that the enemy was able to advance several kilometers. But on the other hand, we understand that the enemy was not able to deploy in the Avdiiv direction, as they planned — towards Vugledar, Pokrovsk, Kurakhov, in order to capture the Donetsk region in the southern direction, — emphasized the head of the Council of Reservists of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Share

Tymochko admitted that the Russian military had discovered vulnerabilities in the Ukrainian defense due to a lack of ammunition.

The military also expressed concern about the enemy's attempts to exploit these weak points and expand the occupied bridgehead.

He emphasized the brutality of the ongoing fighting there, and said that additional units and weapons were sent to the area.

What is known about the situation in the Ocheretny region

Meanwhile, Business Insider journalists point out that due to the mistake of the Ukrainian military with the rotation, the Russian occupiers managed to capture a large part of the village of Ocheretyne.

It is noted that the mistake was made during a rotation involving the elite Ukrainian 47th Mechanized Brigade and the 115th Mechanized Brigade.

In particular, during the retreat of the 47th brigade, an attack was carried out by the 30th motorized rifle brigade of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

The sharp advance of the Russians became possible due to the fact that individual units simply fell away. I hope they will be retrained as paratroopers, — said the commander of the 47th Mykola Melnyk. Share

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the 115th brigade, Vadym Chornyi, in a comment to Financial Times journalists, denied these claims.

At the same time, Melnyk emphasizes that it was the 47th brigade that stopped the advance of the Russians, because it returned to the battle again.

Holes were filled by those who planned to rest. The 47th brigade returns to work. Another month, and it will be a year without rotation, — declares the commander of the 47th brigade.