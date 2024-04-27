According to AFU Air Assault Forces Commander Ihor Skibyuk, the Ukrainian military has a clear plan for the criminal war unleashed by Russia. It uses critical advantages to counteract the brute force of the Russian invaders.

What is known about AFU's advantages over Russia's occupying army?

Skybiuk noted that the Ukrainian military is significantly superior to the Russian occupiers in terms of command effectiveness at the front.

He emphasized that the command of the Armed Forces has a clear vision regarding the further conduct of the war and regarding future combat operations.

We understand what we are doing, and in understanding what we are doing, we are outnumbering the enemy, emphasised Air Assault Forces Commander.

According to him, if the Russian occupation army had not had such a numerical advantage over the Ukrainian military, the war would have ended long ago with our victory.

We always understand what is happening on the battlefield and choose options for how to act, explains Skybiuk.

The training and professionalism of the operations managers also play an essential role.

It happens that brute force does not solve anything. It's like a technical, professional, lightweight boxer fighting with such a big man. That's probably how this match looks like. And we have the battle plan, the number of rounds. I think there will be a time when we send him to the knockout stage, emphasised Air Assault Forces Commander.

What is known about the situation in the most challenging areas of the front

According to Oleg Kalashnikov, 26th AFU Artillery Brigade press officer, the occupation army of the Russian Federation continues to storm the positions of the Ukrainian military in the Chasiv Yar area.

Kalashnikov named at least two reasons that prompted the Kremlin invaders to intensify assaults in the area of Chasiv Yar.

The first is the so-called May 9. And, of course, he's worried about us getting help from the US. The main directions to it are Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka directly. They are trying to move towards the Chasiv Yar. All available resources are used here — they storm both by infantry and by using a mechanised component with artillery support. Also [enemy] drops guided aerial bombs on our borders, explains military service member.

He noted that the command of the occupying army of the Russian Federation in this direction throws the so-called "Storm Z" units and airborne troops into battle against the Ukrainian military.

The military also commented on the information that the Russian military was to capture Chasiv Yar by May 9.