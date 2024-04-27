AFU speaker says most tense hostilities are occurring in Bakhmut, Avdiivka directions

According to the OSTG "Khortytsia" speaker Nazar Voloshyn, the most tense situation persists in the districts of Bakhmut and Avdiivka, where the Ukrainian military repels constant attacks from the occupation army of the Russian Federation.
What is known about the situation in the area of Bakhmut and Avdiivka
Voloshyn emphasised that to achieve a breakthrough in defence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Novobakhmutivka and Ocheretyne regions, the Russian occupiers even introduced a reserve of 55th separate motorised rifle brigades into battle.
What is known about the situation in the area of Chasiv Yar
At the same time, he emphasised that the Russian invaders were trying to enter from the flanks in Chasiv Yar, attacking Bohdanivka and Ivanovske.
He noted that the enemy is trying to take Chasiv Yar into an operational encirclement.
However, as Voloshyn noted, the occupiers did not make any progress in this area during the last week.
He added that with the aim of aligning the front line, the occupiers unsuccessfully stormed Andriivka and Klishchiivka.
In particular, an increase in the number of enemy army personnel was noticed in the Klishchiivka area.
Voloshyn notes that during that day, the enemy carried out the most assaults in the Chasiv Yar direction near Bilohorivka.
