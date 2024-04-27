AFU speaker says most tense hostilities are occurring in Bakhmut, Avdiivka directions
AFU speaker says most tense hostilities are occurring in Bakhmut, Avdiivka directions

Source:  Telethon "United News"

According to the OSTG "Khortytsia" speaker Nazar Voloshyn, the most tense situation persists in the districts of Bakhmut and Avdiivka, where the Ukrainian military repels constant attacks from the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

What is known about the situation in the area of Bakhmut and Avdiivka

Voloshyn emphasised that to achieve a breakthrough in defence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Novobakhmutivka and Ocheretyne regions, the Russian occupiers even introduced a reserve of 55th separate motorised rifle brigades into battle.

Two-thirds of the village of Ocheretyne is under the control of the Defence Forces, and the part of the settlement, into which the enemy broke through, is under our fire control. The enemy is blocked there and all measures are taken to repulse the enemy from anywhere. Battles are ongoing, says the OSTG "Khortytsia" speaker.

What is known about the situation in the area of Chasiv Yar

At the same time, he emphasised that the Russian invaders were trying to enter from the flanks in Chasiv Yar, attacking Bohdanivka and Ivanovske.

Assault operations continue around the clock. The enemy is also concentrating its efforts to break through our defenses west of Bakhmut, exit to the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas channel in order to take over the settlement of Chasiv Yar and create conditions there for further advancement to the Kramatorsk agglomeration, Voloshyn emphasised.

He noted that the enemy is trying to take Chasiv Yar into an operational encirclement.

However, as Voloshyn noted, the occupiers did not make any progress in this area during the last week.

They are also trying to take the village of Ivanivske and the outskirts of Bohdanivka at any cost in order to enter Chasiv Yar. The occupiers are actively storming these two settlements in order to seize Chasiv Yar, explains the OSTG "Khortytsia" speaker.

He added that with the aim of aligning the front line, the occupiers unsuccessfully stormed Andriivka and Klishchiivka.

In particular, an increase in the number of enemy army personnel was noticed in the Klishchiivka area.

Voloshyn notes that during that day, the enemy carried out the most assaults in the Chasiv Yar direction near Bilohorivka.

The enemy is regrouping, bringing in ammunition, trying to demine our mined territories. But he does not succeed, emphasised OSTG "Khortytsia" speaker.

