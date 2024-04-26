General Staff Latest: AFU destroys over 900 invaders and seven Russian tanks in 24 hours
General Staff Latest: AFU destroys over 900 invaders and seven Russian tanks in 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Over the past 24 hours, 114 combat clashes occurred on the front line between the Defenсe Forces and the Russian occupiers. The troops of the Russian Federation lost 900 soldiers, seven tanks, and 31 artillery systems.

AFU strikes against the occupiers

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the past 24 hours, the Air Force struck two control points, eight personnel concentration areas, and three enemy anti-aircraft missile complexes.

Units of the AFU missile forces damaged one control point and one area of enemy personnel concentration.

The situation by directions

In the Kupiansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled ten attacks in Kyslivka, Berestove, Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out 20 attacks in the areas of Druzhelyubivka settlements in the Kharkiv region, Makiivka, Serebryansk Forestry, Luhansk region, and Torske, Terny, and Zarichne in the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the DefenCe Forces repelled 26 attacks in the settlements of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Nove, Mykolaivka, Vyimka, Spirne, Ivanovske, and Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiyiv direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 30 attacks in Ocheretyne, Umanske, Nevelske, Keramik, Berdychi, and Netaylove settlements of the Donetsk region.

On the Novopavlivske direction, the Defence Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, and Vodiane settlements of the Donetsk region. The enemy tried 19 times to break through the defences of the Ukrainian troops.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked our defenders' positions twice in the Staromayorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy launched three unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions on the Dnipro's left bank.

AFU artillery

